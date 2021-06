DNA: Emergency - When democracy was in dungeon!

In this special series of DNA, we will analyze that dark chapter in the politics of India which is called Emergency. The whole country was affected by the Emergency after June 25, 1975. The film industry was also not untouched by this. Film makers and actors suffered a lot. From changing the climax of the iconic film Sholay to banning Kishore Kumar's songs, the film industry suffered a lot.