DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Corona virus is gone, but 'phobia' is here. Yes, you heard that right! During the corona infection, we were imprisoned in our homes for many days. The lockdown also had a deep impact on our lives. Today see the DNA test of Corona Phobia.