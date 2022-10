DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Just like floods in India are not a big deal. Similarly, drowning of the system in flood water is also not a big deal. These days, 21 districts of UP are submerged in floods due to heavy rains. But the government officials posted in the flood-affected areas are immersed in their own separate air. Watch the comparative DNA test of flooded villages and systems.