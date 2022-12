videoDetails

DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

There is no dearth of schemes in our country. Boards for laying the foundation stones of schemes will be found at various places. But whether people are getting the benefit of the scheme or not, neither the government nor any system cares about it. Watch DNA's shocking report on Har Ghar Jal Yojana.