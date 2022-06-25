NewsVideos

DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi

You must have heard about the Gujarat riots of the year 2002. Many times a conspiracy was hatched to implicate Narendra Modi using these riots. But now the Supreme Court of the country has given a historic verdict on these riots.

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 12:40 AM IST
You must have heard about the Gujarat riots of the year 2002. Many times a conspiracy was hatched to implicate Narendra Modi using these riots. But now the Supreme Court of the country has given a historic verdict on these riots.

All Videos

DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
3:55
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
5:30
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
5:18
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
10:53
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Why television viewership of hindi entertainment channels are decreasing?
Why television viewership of hindi entertainment channels are decreasing?

Trending Videos

3:55
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
5:30
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
5:18
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
10:53
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Why television viewership of hindi entertainment channels are decreasing?
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,Supreme Court,Gujarat riots,2002 Gujarat riots,Gujarat,Gujarat riots 2002,Riots,Gujarat riots case,Gujarat High Court,2002 Gujarat riots case,supreme,supreme court verdict on pm modi,Gujrat riots,Court,pm modi gujarat riots,gujarat high court rejects zakia jafri’s plea,sc on 2002 gujarat riots,gujarat riots convicts,Supreme Court Ruling,gujarat riots victim,Supreme Court of India,pm modi in gujarat riots,gujarat riots video,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,