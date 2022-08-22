NewsVideos

DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states

After the rains in Madhya Pradesh, UP and Bihar, there is a flood-like situation due to the rise in the water level of the rivers. Apart from this, after heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the situation got so bad that people are being saved by running rescue operations.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
