videoDetails

DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

The side effects of the Hindenburg report on Adani Group companies are still visible today. Gautam Adani has come at number 9 in the list of the world's richest people. The debate between Adani Group and Hindenburg has intensified regarding the report.