DNA: How did air travel get banned in America?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

The FAA monitors all flights flying in the US. It is the responsibility of FAA to handle 45 thousand flights and 29 lakh passengers daily in America. But today there was a fault in the Federal Aviation System of America. After which air flights were disrupted all over America.