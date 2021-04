DNA: How did Mukhtar Ansari become a 'Don' 18 years ago?

History-sheeter Mukhtar Ansari is a BSP MLA from Mau seat in Uttar Pradesh. He currently remains a prominent figure in Banda Jail in UP. About 38 cases are registered against Ansari at Ghazipur Police Station, Lucknow and Mau in UP. He is also accused of the murder of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai.