DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?

According to a new report, mobile phones are making 18-24 year olds very sick in India. So sick that these children are ready to commit murder, theft and even suicide for the sake of mobile phones. In this report, see how mobile phones have become the biggest enemy of mental health.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

