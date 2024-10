videoDetails

Rajneeti: What Sparked the Bahraich Violence During Durga Visarjan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 08:26 PM IST

Rajneeti: The violence in Bahraich started when the Muslim community became agitated over the DJ played during Durga idol immersion. The situation escalated quickly, leading to a fatal shooting, resulting in the death of a Hindu man. Watch our special report to uncover the reasons behind this communal unrest and how the situation spiraled into violence.