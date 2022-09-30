DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?

NewsVideos

Sep 30, 2022
A new president is to be elected in the Congress party, and for this two big names are from South Indian states. After nearly 22 years, the tradition of making Congress President from Gandhi family is to be broken, it has been decided to make a President from non-Gandhi family. After Ashok Gehlot's name was dropped for the post of President, the Congress high command wants to strengthen its hold in South India by giving the position to a South Indian.

