DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Rain is wreaking havoc in many states these days. But in the politics of Gujarat and Delhi, the dirt of abusive words of politicians is spread more than the dirt due to rain. There is a competition among the leaders to demean at each other. A new round of abusing each other has started between the leaders of BJP and Aam Aadmi Party, and today watch DNA test of this issue.