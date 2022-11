DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Today around 1:30 pm, 8000 millionth child was born in the world. The UN Report on Population had already estimated that on November 15, the world's population would touch 8 billion. But now the question is, is the increasing population a disaster or an opportunity?