DNA: India is all set to fight the deadly Wuhan virus, World amazed!

India has also come under the radar of the deadly coronavirus and till now around only 137 cases have been reported in the country which has a population of 135 crores. The world institutions are praising India for this. The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that India is on stage 2 of the coronavirus but the next month is very crucial for India. In this segment watch - Coronavirus के ख़िलाफ़ भारत की 'डरो नहीं करो' नीति का विश्लेषण