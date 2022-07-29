DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022

The Commonwealth Games are going to start from tomorrow in UK's Birmingham. First Women's T20 cricket match will also be held between India and Australia tomorrow. Tomorrow's match is also important, but people are eyeing upon the match between India and Pakistan women's cricket teams at Edgbaston Stadium on July 31.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:48 AM IST

