DNA: India's longest expressway between Delhi and Mumbai

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inspected the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This highway will be started from Alipore in Gurugram and will go to Mumbai. The length of this expressway will be 1350 km. The total cost of its construction work will come to 1 lakh crore.