DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid

The Income Tax Department has seized 56 crore cash from a steel trader in Jalna, Maharashtra and the cash was so much that it took about 13 hours to count it. The raids started on August 3rd and is still going on.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

