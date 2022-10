DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'

| Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham on 21 October before Diwali. During this, the PM also visited Mana, the last village of India, situated among the beautiful plains in Uttarakhand. The roads of this village were previously unpaved and due to which people used to have trouble going here, but now the paved roads have been made here. Today, the team of Zee News also visited India's last village.