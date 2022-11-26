DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Whenever the third world war will be fought in the world, it will not be fought with guns or missiles. This will be such a war in which the army of one country sitting on its own base will paralyze the other country by cyber attack. The third world war will be a cyber war, hundreds of people will be killed in this war, countries will be destroyed, and even a handful of gunpowder will not be used. The news of a major cyber attack on India's largest hospital AIIMS is shocking.