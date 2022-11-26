DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
Whenever the third world war will be fought in the world, it will not be fought with guns or missiles. This will be such a war in which the army of one country sitting on its own base will paralyze the other country by cyber attack. The third world war will be a cyber war, hundreds of people will be killed in this war, countries will be destroyed, and even a handful of gunpowder will not be used. The news of a major cyber attack on India's largest hospital AIIMS is shocking.