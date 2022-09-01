NewsVideos

DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?

The negligence of doctors at Bargi Health Care Center in Jabalpur killed a 5 year old. A mother was sitting outside the hospital with her ill 5 year old sick son in her lap, but no one treated her child as no doctor was present in the hospital even during OPD time. Then the innocent son died in the lap of that helpless mother.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
