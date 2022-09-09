NewsVideos

DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started by the Congress on September 7 and will last for 150 days. There is a lot of politics going on between Congress and BJP regarding this yatra. This container is being used during Rahul Gandhi's India Jodo Yatra. But the container is only a part of this yatra but the politics associated with it is huge.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started by the Congress on September 7 and will last for 150 days. There is a lot of politics going on between Congress and BJP regarding this yatra. This container is being used during Rahul Gandhi's India Jodo Yatra. But the container is only a part of this yatra but the politics associated with it is huge.

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
4:44
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
26:1
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
22:33
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
Deshhit: Pakistan to fly F-16 with US aid
43:10
Deshhit: Pakistan to fly F-16 with US aid
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
6:45
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022

Trending Videos

4:44
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
26:1
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
22:33
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
43:10
Deshhit: Pakistan to fly F-16 with US aid
6:45
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video,Bharat Jodo Yatra,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,congress bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra congress,bharat jodo yatra news,congress party bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra sonia gandhi,bharat jodo yatra kya hai,bharat jodo yatra route map,bharat yatra congress campaign,bharat jodo yatra route,congress party bharat jodo yatra launch,rahul gandhi bharat jodo campaign,bharat jodo yatra panel,Ground report,container politics,Rahul Gandhi,