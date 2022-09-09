DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started by the Congress on September 7 and will last for 150 days. There is a lot of politics going on between Congress and BJP regarding this yatra. This container is being used during Rahul Gandhi's India Jodo Yatra. But the container is only a part of this yatra but the politics associated with it is huge.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

