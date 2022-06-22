NewsVideos

DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?

In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde betrayed Uddhav Thackeray. Due to this Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra is in danger. Now the big question is whether Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?

|Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:06 AM IST
In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde betrayed Uddhav Thackeray. Due to this Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra is in danger. Now the big question is whether Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?

All Videos

DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
11:1
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
4:43
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
11:48
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
7:4
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
6:15
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips

Trending Videos

11:1
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
4:43
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
11:48
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
7:4
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
6:15
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,Maharashtra political crisis,political crisis in maharashtra,maharashtra political news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra political,Maharashtra,eknath shinde maharashtra,Maharashtra political drama,Maharashtra crisis,political crisis,maharashtra political crisis 2022,maharashtra news in hindi,maharashtra political crisis news,maharashtra politics news,maharashtra political criris latest,maharastra political,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,