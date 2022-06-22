DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?

In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde betrayed Uddhav Thackeray. Due to this Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra is in danger. Now the big question is whether Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:06 AM IST

