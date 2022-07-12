NewsVideos

DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?

This infection of communalism spreading in schools is more dangerous than coronavirus. Corona's vaccine has arrived, but when will the 'vaccine' against communalism come is a big question. The answer to it is Uniform Civil Code.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:02 AM IST


