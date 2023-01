videoDetails

DNA: Joshimath will not survive, 'New Joshimath' will be established!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

The government now wants to vacate the area of ​​Joshimath as soon as possible. Today, the local administration of Joshimath had a meeting with the people there. After this meeting, it was decided that the houses which have cracks. Those families will now be helped with Rs 1,50,000.