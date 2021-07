DNA: Journey of Asha Kandara being an Rajasthan Administrative Service Officer from sweeper

Asha Kandara, a sanitation worker of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, is a living inspiration for women in distress today. By clearing RAS, he has proved that if you have the power to dream then no one can stop you. Asha was abandoned by her husband after five years of marriage, and she decided to take up a job as a sweeper to support her family.