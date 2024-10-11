Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2805633https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/to-the-point-politics-sparks-over-sanatan-sabji-wala-controversy-2805633.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Sanatan Sabji Wala Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: Amidst the mosque dispute in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti is appealing for boycott of Muslim community. The committee is putting up boards of Sanatan Sabji Wala in fruit and vegetable shops in Shimla's suburb Sanjauli market. People are being appealed to buy fruits and vegetables only from Hindu shopkeepers. This has again heated up the atmosphere of Shimla. On the other hand, Muslim organizations have split in two in the Sanjauli mosque case of Shimla. One side is of the opinion to challenge the decision of the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Court. On the other hand, Sanjauli Masjid Committee has given approval to demolish the unauthorized parts.

All Videos

Watch Exclusive Report on Hapur Rahasyamai Temple
Play Icon19:36
Watch Exclusive Report on Hapur Rahasyamai Temple
Do 12 Jyotirlingas belong to any caste? - Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Play Icon01:24
Do 12 Jyotirlingas belong to any caste? - Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Lucknow Main Gate of Jp Nic Centre Closed with Tin Sheets, SP Protest
Play Icon15:53
Lucknow Main Gate of Jp Nic Centre Closed with Tin Sheets, SP Protest
Two dead in Ludhiana Hotel Fire Incident
Play Icon00:35
Two dead in Ludhiana Hotel Fire Incident
Crown stolen from Bangladesh's Kali temple
Play Icon16:12
Crown stolen from Bangladesh's Kali temple

Trending Videos

Watch Exclusive Report on Hapur Rahasyamai Temple
play icon19:36
Watch Exclusive Report on Hapur Rahasyamai Temple
Do 12 Jyotirlingas belong to any caste? - Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
play icon1:24
Do 12 Jyotirlingas belong to any caste? - Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Lucknow Main Gate of Jp Nic Centre Closed with Tin Sheets, SP Protest
play icon15:53
Lucknow Main Gate of Jp Nic Centre Closed with Tin Sheets, SP Protest
Two dead in Ludhiana Hotel Fire Incident
play icon0:35
Two dead in Ludhiana Hotel Fire Incident
Crown stolen from Bangladesh's Kali temple
play icon16:12
Crown stolen from Bangladesh's Kali temple
NEWS ON ONE CLICK