videoDetails

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Sanatan Sabji Wala Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

To The Point: Amidst the mosque dispute in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti is appealing for boycott of Muslim community. The committee is putting up boards of Sanatan Sabji Wala in fruit and vegetable shops in Shimla's suburb Sanjauli market. People are being appealed to buy fruits and vegetables only from Hindu shopkeepers. This has again heated up the atmosphere of Shimla. On the other hand, Muslim organizations have split in two in the Sanjauli mosque case of Shimla. One side is of the opinion to challenge the decision of the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Court. On the other hand, Sanjauli Masjid Committee has given approval to demolish the unauthorized parts.