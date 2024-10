videoDetails

Do 12 Jyotirlingas belong to any caste? - Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

| Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Sangh leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi has given a big statement regarding caste discrimination. Sangh leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's severe blow on caste discrimination. Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi asked- Do the 12 Jyotirlingas belong to any caste? Along with this, Suresh Bhaiyaji said that when all Hindus consider Shaktipeeths as their own then where is the difference.