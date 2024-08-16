Advertisement
DNA: Kolkata Rape case -- 5000 people attacked hospital to destroy evidence?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
The nation was angry after the rape and then murder of a doctor in Kolkata. Seeing the anger, the High Court took a big decision and handed over the investigation of the case to CBI. But someone is very upset with this decision of the court and perhaps this is the reason why 5000 goons attacked the hospital at midnight. This attack is now being linked with evidence. It is believed that the mob had come to destroy evidence.

All Videos

DNA: PM Modi's advice to Bangladesh from Red Fort
Play Icon03:44
DNA: PM Modi's advice to Bangladesh from Red Fort
DNA: Saudi Prince's life in danger! But Why?
Play Icon01:49
DNA: Saudi Prince's life in danger! But Why?
DNA: Watch exclusive ground report from LoC on Independence Day
Play Icon06:18
DNA: Watch exclusive ground report from LoC on Independence Day
RG Kar Hospital Attack Update: FORDA announces indefinite strike
Play Icon30:16
RG Kar Hospital Attack Update: FORDA announces indefinite strike
Taal Thok Ke: How will Nirbhaya of Bengal get justice?
Play Icon41:36
Taal Thok Ke: How will Nirbhaya of Bengal get justice?

