DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery

Illegal mining mafia killed a DSP in Nuh near the country's capital Delhi. The DSP had received information that some people have done illegal mining on the hills of Aravalli. After reaching the spot, he tried to stop the mining mafia without caring about his life. But the mafia killed him.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:00 AM IST

