NewsVideos

DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery

Illegal mining mafia killed a DSP in Nuh near the country's capital Delhi. The DSP had received information that some people have done illegal mining on the hills of Aravalli. After reaching the spot, he tried to stop the mining mafia without caring about his life. But the mafia killed him.

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:00 AM IST
Illegal mining mafia killed a DSP in Nuh near the country's capital Delhi. The DSP had received information that some people have done illegal mining on the hills of Aravalli. After reaching the spot, he tried to stop the mining mafia without caring about his life. But the mafia killed him.

All Videos

DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
19:31
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?
13:59
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?
Know why your phone has a small hole next to the phone camera | Zee English News
Know why your phone has a small hole next to the phone camera | Zee English News
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
6:50
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
7:50
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India

Trending Videos

19:31
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
13:59
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?
Know why your phone has a small hole next to the phone camera | Zee English News
6:50
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
7:50
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
DNA Video,rohit ranjan,Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan,rohit ranjan dna zee news,rohit ranjan zee news,DNA,rohit ranjan anchor,DNA News,rohit ranjan show dna,mining mafia kills dsp,mining mafia,dsp surender singh,mining mafia haryana,haryana dsp murder,haryana dsp murder news,Sand mining,haryana dsp,Illegal mining,DSP,dsp haryana police,minning mafia,PM Modi,dna on mining mafia,