DNA: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be 28 feet tall at India Gate

The statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be installed in this canopy, located about 300 meters away from India Gate, which will be 28 feet long and 6 feet wide. Until this statue is built, his hologram statue will be present at this place, which will be unveiled by Prime Minister Modi on January 23, the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.