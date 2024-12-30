videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal's Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2024, 07:46 PM IST

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has come up with a plethora of schemes to woo the people before the assembly elections... All the parties including BJP-Congress have also intensified the election preparations... But Kejriwal is making big announcements one after the other... Kejriwal has started a shower of back to back schemes to please the people of Delhi... In this series, the lottery of priests and granthis has opened... Kejriwal has announced that priests and granthis of gurudwaras will be given a salary of 18 thousand... This announcement is special for Aam Aadmi Party in many ways because Kejriwal wants to retain the power of his party at any cost... Kejriwal's attitude and the plethora of gifts have created problems for BJP and Congress... BJP has called Kejriwal's Hindutva card a fraud... and here Congress is also leaving no stone unturned to corner Kejriwal.