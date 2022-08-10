DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections

It has been a trend that political leaders focus on other's bad side rather than showing their good deeds. In the current politics, opposing the Prime Minister gives a new height to the leaders of the opposition. Whenever these leaders speak, they only talk against the Prime Minister, they try to project themselves as a strong candidate against the brand Modi.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

It has been a trend that political leaders focus on other's bad side rather than showing their good deeds. In the current politics, opposing the Prime Minister gives a new height to the leaders of the opposition. Whenever these leaders speak, they only talk against the Prime Minister, they try to project themselves as a strong candidate against the brand Modi.