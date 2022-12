videoDetails

DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Assembly elections of 9 states are going to be held in India next year in 2023. A good news has come for the voters who voted in this festival of democracy. The Election Commission is now going to bring a new facility for the people living far away from the village. Election Commission is going to bring 'Remote Voting System'. In this, migrant voters will not have to go to their home state to cast their vote.