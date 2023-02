videoDetails

DNA: 'One country, one legislation'... Who is worried?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

Before the 2024 general elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a big statement regarding the Uniform Civil Code during an election rally in Kolhapur. Amit Shah has told the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code as his biggest issue. Before this, the Modi government has taken a big step by removing Article 370.