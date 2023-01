videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Today on Kartavya Path, a glimpse of India's prosperity and culture was seen in the world. On this occasion, the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended as the chief guest. Today in DNA, watch India-Egypt friendship and the process of choosing the chief guest on Republic Day.