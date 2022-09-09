DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb

Some people are keen on making the grave of a terrorist in Mumbai a shrine. After seeing the decoration of the grave of Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon, his fans are happy, and the patriots are getting worried.

Sep 09, 2022

