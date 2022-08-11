DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic

On August 5, Congress party leaders demonstrated wearing black clothes. Today PM Modi compared the Congress-led demonstrations in black clothes with black magic. He said that no matter how much some people do black magic, the trust of the people of the country will not be built on them again.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

