DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar

| Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 12:58 AM IST

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new grand and divine form of Mahakaleshwar temple to the world and today was a big day for the followers of Hinduism all over the world. Today Shiva devotees got Mahakal Lok of Mahadev.