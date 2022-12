videoDetails

DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

Bihar Police is now raiding illegal liquor bases and tightening the noose on the liquor mafia. The team of Zee News along with the police raided illegal liquor vends in Bihar's Saran district. Watch the 'truth' of liquor in Bihar EXCLUSIVE in DNA.