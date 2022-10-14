NewsVideos

DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat

|Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:14 PM IST
Today the Election Commission has announced the date of the assembly elections to be held in Himachal Pradesh. But more impact of the election heat is visible on Gujarat. Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat this year as well. Gujarat elections can also be announced in a few weeks or days. In Gujarat, there is a competition between BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. But the old history of the leader on whose shoulders the Aam Aadmi Party has given the responsibility of Gujarat elections, is tarnishing the image of AAP.

