DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP

Both the BJP and the opposition had to choose their candidate for the post of President. During this, BJP has decided to go with the name Draupadi Murmu who is not only a tribal woman but also an experienced leader. Whereas Yashwant Sinha, who was chosen by the opposition as a candidate, only talks about 'anti-Modi'.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:52 AM IST

