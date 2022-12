videoDetails

DNA: Putin disillusioned with the war after 10 months?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

Russia attacked its neighboring country Ukraine on 24 February 2022. At that time, Russian President Vladimir Putin was hopeful that Ukraine would not be able to stand for a few days in front of the Russian army. But now Putin's attitude is changing. President Putin is now saying that he has no objection to the peace talks.