DNA: Raj Kundra got lured by the greed of earning more money in less time?

Raj Kundra was born in London. At the age of 18, Raj's father advised him to start his own business. Raj bought pashmina shawls from Nepal at cheap prices and started selling them to shops in London at expensive prices. After which, Raj Kundra tried his hand in many other businesses to earn more money, but perhaps this greed took over him and he went on the wrong path for money.