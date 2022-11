DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

During the Corona epidemic, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saw a dream and this dream project of Chief Minister Gehlot was launched on Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti and named - Indira Rasoi Yojana. The tagline of this scheme was - no one sleeps hungry, but do you know who are the beneficiaries of this dream project of CM Gehlot? The pictures that surfaced today from Bharatpur, Rajasthan will tell the reality of Indira Rasoi Yojana.