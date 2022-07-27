NewsVideos

DNA: Scam of fake shopping reviews

Many people definitely read reviews during online shopping. These reviews work to form people's opinion about any product. If the reviews of the product are good then people buy that product, if the reviews are not good then do not buy it. In this report, see which mechanism works behind the reviews.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
Many people definitely read reviews during online shopping. These reviews work to form people's opinion about any product. If the reviews of the product are good then people buy that product, if the reviews are not good then do not buy it. In this report, see which mechanism works behind the reviews.

All Videos

DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
10:48
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
8:7
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
Agenda India Ka: Children studying under leaking roof in MP School
29:19
Agenda India Ka: Children studying under leaking roof in MP School
44th Chess Olympiad: 190 देश, 2500 खिलाड़ी कौन होगा शतरंज का बादशाह?
2:18
44th Chess Olympiad: 190 देश, 2500 खिलाड़ी कौन होगा शतरंज का बादशाह?
Time Machine: How did Rajiv Gandhi get the lock of Babri Masjid opened?
16:24
Time Machine: How did Rajiv Gandhi get the lock of Babri Masjid opened?

Trending Videos

10:48
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
8:7
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
29:19
Agenda India Ka: Children studying under leaking roof in MP School
2:18
44th Chess Olympiad: 190 देश, 2500 खिलाड़ी कौन होगा शतरंज का बादशाह?
16:24
Time Machine: How did Rajiv Gandhi get the lock of Babri Masjid opened?
DNA Video,scam online shopping,scam online reviews,scam,online shopping reviews,scam alert,Online scam,scam website,scam website lists,scam website report,scam website finder,scam website reports,scam website check,online shopping scam expose,online shopping,online store reviews,online shopping challenge,fake online shopping sites,fake online shopping scam,fake reviews,people fall for fake reviews,DNA,DNA analysis,