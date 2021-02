DNA: Social media became a boon for Tira Kamat

Five-year-old innocent girl Tira Kamat is suffering from SMA Type-1 disease, for which treatment of ₹16 crores was to be injected. There was a tax of ₹6 crores on this foreign injection, which has been waived by PM Modi. Tira's family has already raised Rs 10 crore through social media.