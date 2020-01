DNA Special Edition: Will it take a visa now to visit Shaheen Bagh?

Today, Deepak Chaurasia & Zee News Editor Sudhir Chaudhary reached Shaheen Bagh to hear the voices and talk to the protesters but after a limited distance, they were not allowed to enter and instead of talking to journalists, 'Go Back' slogans were raised. Will it take a visa now to visit Shaheen Bagh?