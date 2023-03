videoDetails

DNA: Stories of 'unsung heroes' of Padma awardees

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu honored 106 celebrities with Padma Awards for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Of these, 6 have been awarded Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan, 91 Padma Shri and 7 people have been awarded posthumously.