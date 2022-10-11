DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts

Oct 11, 2022

Almost everywhere people can be seen smoking cigarettes. Separate smoking rooms are made for smoking cigarettes at the airport. You must have also seen people throwing cigarette pieces after smoking it. You will find these pieces of cigarettes everywhere. These Cigarette Butts are of no use. It is thrown away as garbage. But now this garbage has become a means of earning money. Actually, different products are being made by recycling cigarette butts.